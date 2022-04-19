Young People Around the World Are Very Much Against the Chinese Aggression at the Moment

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/17/2022 Journalist: Young people around the world are very much against Chinese aggression at the moment. The Chinese government is investing so much money, trying to control those countries. And young people who are living there are against the policy the Chinese government is trying to implement in many other countries.