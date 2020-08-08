Trump I Have A Lot Of POWERFUL Enemies Beirut Aftermath; Portland Antifa Anarchy 8 7 2020

On this week's ROUND-UP of News: Trump gives speech at Whirlpool plant in Ohio where he delivers a very cryptic message: "So I have a love of enemies out there. This may be the last time you'll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what i'm doing. But I figure we have one chance to do it, and no other President is going to do what i do. No other president would do a favored nations, a rebate, a buy from other nations at much less cost. Nobody. And there are a lot of unhappy people, and they're very rich people, and they're very unhappy." Also this week, Sally Yates testified before the Senate... MASSIVE explosion in Beirut, Lebanon... in Portland, as Federal law enforcement leaves, chaos and violence breaks out more than ever! All of that and so much more!



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