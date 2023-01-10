https://gettr.com/post/p23ytcp93a6

2023.01.05 A French politician has been following short videos produced by Little Cobbler's French translation team, the Secret Translation group, and the Himalaya Australia Special force, which indirectly opened his eyes to the truth of the CCP virus and the vaccine, saving many people. He arrived in China to talk with the Chinese government delegation about the Whistle-blower Movement. He was surprised to discover that even people within the Chinese Communist Party were secretly praising the achievements of the Whistleblower Movement.

一位法国政治家一直以来都有看到小皮匠带领的法语组做的小视频，也看过秘密翻译组、澳喜特战旅的小视频，使他认识到了病毒与疫苗真相，间接救了很多人。他到了中国与中国政府代表团谈到爆料革命，惊讶的发现连中共内部的人也默默的赞许着爆料革命的各种行动表现。