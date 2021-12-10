Democide: Death by Government

Let's not forget that, during the 20th Century alone, over 262 million people were murdered in bloody, left-wing political purges. Not soldiers, mind you, but millions of innocent civilians; men, women, and children whose only crime was not marching in lockstep with some Leftist tyrant's warped ideologies. Perhaps as many as 100 million of those people were murdered in China alone by the Chinese Communist Party. Democide (death by one's own government), in fact, has been the leading cause of death in human history. That was indeed a great tragedy. However, what's being done to humanty right now under the cover of this COVID-19 PSYOP makes the Democide of the past century seem minor in comparison. This Great Reset political and economic takeover by the ruling class, under the guise of a grave viral pandemic has been the greatest crime ever committed against humanity, bar none.