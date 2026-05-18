How does bombing children, starting & sponsoring endless wars fit with those values..? - & mentions Charlie Kirk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How does bombing children and starting and sponsoring endless wars fit with those values..?
Adding... get ready for more war...
Dozens of US military cargo planes loaded with ammunition have landed in Tel Aviv over the past 24 hours, Israel's Channel 13 reports. The aircraft departed from American bases in Germany.
According to the Israeli channel, the deliveries are part of preparations for a renewed war on Iran.