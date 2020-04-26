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Ron Paul Liberty Report: Ignorant Or Evil...What's Really Behind The Shutdown Madness? (MIRRORED)
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166 views • April 26, 2020
Ron Paul Liberty Report: Ignorant Or Evil...What's Really Behind The Shutdown Madness? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube RonPaulLibertyReport channel at:-
https://youtu.be/-3wCnEDGczg
The coronavirus models have been so spectacularly wrong that it's hard to believe it was just incompetence. As we move from "lockdown to flatten the curve" to "lockdown until coronavirus disappears" who and what are behind this seeming descent into madness? What about the economic collapse - was coronavirus a convenient distraction from what was already cooked into the cake?
Support the Ron Paul Liberty Report with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube RonPaulLibertyReport channel at:-
https://youtu.be/-3wCnEDGczg
The coronavirus models have been so spectacularly wrong that it's hard to believe it was just incompetence. As we move from "lockdown to flatten the curve" to "lockdown until coronavirus disappears" who and what are behind this seeming descent into madness? What about the economic collapse - was coronavirus a convenient distraction from what was already cooked into the cake?
Support the Ron Paul Liberty Report with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support
Category
News and Politics
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