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Cops Show Up To Stop Church Service Martial Law Style!
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176 views • April 13, 2020
A whole bunch of cops show up to a church in Mississippi during the coronavirus pandemic. They attempted to stop a service because of "social distancing". These types of police state tactics are not necessary, and why people don't trust the government. Always remember this whenever you hear the phrase "Back The Blue". And the corruption runs deep, from the city council, to the legal system, to the Mayor and to the Governor.
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