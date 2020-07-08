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DIY Durable Good Looking Cheap Case to Stop Your Phone from Spying on You
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34 views • July 08, 2020
How to make a durable good looking cheap secure case for your phone to stop it from spying on you using tape, aluminum foil, a ruler, and scissors -- readily available cheap household items. Cost: less than one dollar if you already have the supplies. DIY Time: 15-60 minutes.
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