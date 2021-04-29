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Pfizer Document Admits Adverse Effects Found In People Around Vaxxed Individuals
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849 views • April 29, 2021
A caller enlightens Harrison to a document by pfizer clearly showing that there is a link to vaccinated individuals and associated side effects that non-vaccinated people will inherit second hand from a vaccinated person
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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