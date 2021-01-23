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Welcome to the Super Grand Solar Minimum
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586 views • January 23, 2021
First video of a series of videos on the Super Grand Solar Minimum. The world is going to change in the next few years as global food-growing systems go offline. This video and subsequent videos are about what is coming and why and how to prepare for the cooling times ahead. All my books are here https://payhip.com/CrescentHillFarm Also, please check out my Blog at https://thegsmprepper.com/ and sign up for updates. Thanks, Dennis
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