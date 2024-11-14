BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID Democide Rages On Amidst The Political Circus! Sudden Kidney Failures Are Spiking As The Lates
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 5 months ago

What you don’t know about government and hospitals, can kill you.


The strategy of tyrants has always involved bread and circuses. The masses are unruly and governments fear them. So the idea is to keep their bellies full and their minds occupied with intrigues and outrages of the day, enabling the ruling class to go about their business of amassing power and wealth.


And while independent media has become dominated by the politics of the day, infused with great optimism about the Trump Administration and a unique opportunity to Make America Great & Healthy Again … we still have the messy business of the ongoing COVID democide in all of its forms, raging amidst the political discourse.


Real people are getting sick and dying.

They matter.

And the numbers are getting WORSE, not better.


No one knows the numbers BETTER than researcher and advocate John Beaudloin. Today we will discuss acute renal failure, which unbelievably now represents the biggest life loss in USA in 100 years. Also we discuss the hospital kill protocols, vaccine relation to cancer lymphoma and marrow specifically in blood forming organs and the indication of SV-40 promoters as discovered by McKernan et al.


Knowledge is POWER. And it can save your life and the lives of loved ones.


Let’s learn together today with the GREAT John Beaudoin.


Watch HERE ——>


https://rumble.com/v5oognn-live-exclusive-with-john-beaudoin.html


Shannon’s Top Headlines November 13, 2024


What put TURBO in turbo cancer? By John Beaudoin

https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/what-put-the-turbo-in-turbo-cancer


Will the new Trump Administration use the immigration crisis to MANDATE Digital IDS for all Americans?

https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-will-use-border-security-to-make-biometric-digital-ids-mandatory/


Deep dive on Peter Thiel - the technocrat closest to Trump:

https://www.technocracy.news/arch-technocrat-the-strange-story-of-peter-thiel/


Tesla and carbon credits - how the dystopian credit scheme is making Musk BILLIONS:

https://carboncredits.com/tesla-hits-record-high-sales-from-carbon-credits-at-1-79b/


SJ Show Notes


John Beaudoin CV

https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/curriculum-vitae-of-john-beaudoin


Please sign up for the Shannon Joy Newsletter HERE:

https://theshannonjoy.com


Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6


Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote


Please Support Our Sponsors:


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com


Colonial Metals Group is the company Shannon trusts for all her metals purchases! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your value

