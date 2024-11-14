COVID Democide Rages On Amidst The Political Circus! Sudden Kidney Failures Are Spiking As The Lates

What you don’t know about government and hospitals, can kill you.





The strategy of tyrants has always involved bread and circuses. The masses are unruly and governments fear them. So the idea is to keep their bellies full and their minds occupied with intrigues and outrages of the day, enabling the ruling class to go about their business of amassing power and wealth.





And while independent media has become dominated by the politics of the day, infused with great optimism about the Trump Administration and a unique opportunity to Make America Great & Healthy Again … we still have the messy business of the ongoing COVID democide in all of its forms, raging amidst the political discourse.





Real people are getting sick and dying.

They matter.

And the numbers are getting WORSE, not better.





No one knows the numbers BETTER than researcher and advocate John Beaudloin. Today we will discuss acute renal failure, which unbelievably now represents the biggest life loss in USA in 100 years. Also we discuss the hospital kill protocols, vaccine relation to cancer lymphoma and marrow specifically in blood forming organs and the indication of SV-40 promoters as discovered by McKernan et al.





Knowledge is POWER. And it can save your life and the lives of loved ones.





Let’s learn together today with the GREAT John Beaudoin.





Watch HERE ——>





https://rumble.com/v5oognn-live-exclusive-with-john-beaudoin.html





Shannon’s Top Headlines November 13, 2024





What put TURBO in turbo cancer? By John Beaudoin

https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/what-put-the-turbo-in-turbo-cancer





Will the new Trump Administration use the immigration crisis to MANDATE Digital IDS for all Americans?

https://www.stridentconservative.com/trump-will-use-border-security-to-make-biometric-digital-ids-mandatory/





Deep dive on Peter Thiel - the technocrat closest to Trump:

https://www.technocracy.news/arch-technocrat-the-strange-story-of-peter-thiel/





Tesla and carbon credits - how the dystopian credit scheme is making Musk BILLIONS:

https://carboncredits.com/tesla-hits-record-high-sales-from-carbon-credits-at-1-79b/





SJ Show Notes





John Beaudoin CV

https://therealcdc.substack.com/p/curriculum-vitae-of-john-beaudoin





Sign the petition to urge Trump to address vaccine safety issues:

www.makeamericanhealthyagain.vote





