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Queen's risk of 'quitting' predicted by royal photographer as monarch grows more 'feeble'
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70 views • April 21, 2021
The Queen has marked her 95th birthday today, making her Britain's oldest monarch ever. However, with the occasion being marred by the recent death of her husband Prince Philip, concern has turned to whether she might give up the throne earlier than expected. The Sun's royal photographer Arthur Edwards joined ITV's Good Morning Britain to discuss the chances. . He told viewers: "Lately we've not seen her, we've not seen her for a year. . "She's gone completely off the scene .......And the Real Reason?
Genesis 49:10 The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh comes; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be. The "Judah" rulership can be traced to today's British Monarchy, and their royal tradition is to retain the throne "until Shiloh comes". https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/shiloh-rayel-thomas-cavin/?published=t
Genesis 49:10 The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh comes; and unto him shall the gathering of the people be. The "Judah" rulership can be traced to today's British Monarchy, and their royal tradition is to retain the throne "until Shiloh comes". https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/shiloh-rayel-thomas-cavin/?published=t
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