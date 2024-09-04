BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
B😎SS M😎M
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
8 months ago

WOMEN COMPLEMENT MEN, AND MEN COMPLEMENT WOMEN


NEITHER CAN SUPPLEMENT FOR THE OTHER


- VfB


Caught this on Coach Dave's show this morning: THIS IS HOW THE TEAM WINS | 9-4-2024


https://coachdavelive.tv/w/rCxMJ286EJhJsKSSJECBeU


There's less than zero chance that a man, uttering this very same verbiage, would have been allowed to continue; witness the case of Nate Higgers at a City Council meeting, warning of the influx of wayward [not all] Haitians, being forcibly ejected by threat of arrest


https://gab.com/HuntressOnGab/posts/113060297554053443


GDL flyering case law:


https://gab.com/CANST/posts/112855502864594568


Source: https://www.facebook.com/1612450455/videos/1000982025140357


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/92dafa


From last night, thanks to Steven Crowder:


You can't read this and tell me transgender ideology is something that needs to be taught in our children's schools


https://x.com/scrowder/status/1831063037908000777/photo/1


Forty-Nine States Enabling Non-U.S. Citizens To Vote:


https://canadafreepress.com/article/forty-nine-states-enabling-non-u.s-citizens-to-vote


Elections are theatre:


https://www.barnhardt.biz/2024/09/02/god-knows-i-tried/


Articles on election fraud [this is intensive!]:


https://www.emerald.tv/p/feast-your-eyes-on-all-this-election

