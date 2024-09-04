WOMEN COMPLEMENT MEN, AND MEN COMPLEMENT WOMEN





NEITHER CAN SUPPLEMENT FOR THE OTHER





- VfB





Caught this on Coach Dave's show this morning: THIS IS HOW THE TEAM WINS | 9-4-2024





https://coachdavelive.tv/w/rCxMJ286EJhJsKSSJECBeU





There's less than zero chance that a man, uttering this very same verbiage, would have been allowed to continue; witness the case of Nate Higgers at a City Council meeting, warning of the influx of wayward [not all] Haitians, being forcibly ejected by threat of arrest





https://gab.com/HuntressOnGab/posts/113060297554053443





GDL flyering case law:





https://gab.com/CANST/posts/112855502864594568





Source: https://www.facebook.com/1612450455/videos/1000982025140357





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/92dafa





From last night, thanks to Steven Crowder:





You can't read this and tell me transgender ideology is something that needs to be taught in our children's schools





https://x.com/scrowder/status/1831063037908000777/photo/1





Forty-Nine States Enabling Non-U.S. Citizens To Vote:





https://canadafreepress.com/article/forty-nine-states-enabling-non-u.s-citizens-to-vote





Elections are theatre:





https://www.barnhardt.biz/2024/09/02/god-knows-i-tried/





Articles on election fraud [this is intensive!]:





https://www.emerald.tv/p/feast-your-eyes-on-all-this-election