EPISODE 459: THE TRUTH IN OUR BLOOD

This week, Del opens on the media backlash to the CDC’s shift toward shared vaccine decision-making. Is the panic really about safety, or about empowering Americans with choice? Jefferey Jaxen delivers a wide-ranging investigation into COVID vaccine injury data, exposing massive underreporting through VAERS and V-safe, new polling that shows widespread harm, and even admissions from legacy vaccine leaders that current safety science is insufficient. Then, he reports on Florida’s discovery of mercury and other heavy metals in baby food, the presence of PFAS “forever chemicals” in popular bottled water brands, and the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence as it displaces white-collar jobs and pushes universal basic income into the political mainstream. Finally, a deeply personal and powerful conversation about medical freedom at its most fundamental level — blood — as Del recounts his own near-fatal medical emergency and the extraordinary effort required to secure a transfusion aligned with informed consent, while families share how the right to directed blood donations saved their children’s lives and how that right is now under threat.





Guests: Liz James, Tanya Lair, PA-C