© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Democrats are really doing to your city | Kimberly Klacik
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • August 25, 2020
House Candidate Kimberly Klacik comments exclusively on the phenomenon she has observed in Baltimore and other generationally Democrat-run cities, what she believes Democrats do to 'manipulate' communities predominantly of color, and reacts to President Trump's 2016 message of 'what do you have to lose?' to the African American community? - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.