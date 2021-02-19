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Oakley California elementary school district meeting Hot Mic F you up smoke marijuana Babysitters
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260 views • February 19, 2021
Oakley California elementary school district meeting Hot Mic F you up smoke marijuana Babysitters
An Oakley CA mother wrote a letter to her local school board to express her concerns regarding the schools not reopening. Later that day, the Oakley CA union elementary school district board was preparing (??) for their monthly meeting--but didn't realize that their Zoom session was visible to everyone...in real-time...unfiltered. School Board members Lisa Brizendine, Kim Beede and Richie Masadas proceeded to crack jokes and criticized the parents of their district before realizing what had transpired.
An Oakley CA mother wrote a letter to her local school board to express her concerns regarding the schools not reopening. Later that day, the Oakley CA union elementary school district board was preparing (??) for their monthly meeting--but didn't realize that their Zoom session was visible to everyone...in real-time...unfiltered. School Board members Lisa Brizendine, Kim Beede and Richie Masadas proceeded to crack jokes and criticized the parents of their district before realizing what had transpired.
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