Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(7 December 2023)





▫️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces jointly with helicopters and artillery repelled five attacks of assault groups of the AFU 41st mechanised and 57th motorised infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Lake Liman.





The enemy's losses amounted to up to 75 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 4 armoured personnel carriers, 2 pickup trucks, 1 German-made Panzerhaubitze self-propelled artill syst, 1 U.S.-made M198 howitzer 7 1 D-30 gun.





▫️ Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units jointly with artill repelled 2 attacks launched by the 24th Mechd Brig & 44th Separate Rifle Battalion of the AFU close to Dzerzhinsk & Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





Up to 280 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehics & 2 motor vehics were neutralised. 2 U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artill systs were hit during counter-battery warfare.





▫️ Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOFs supported by aviation & artill repelled 2 attacks launched by assault groups of the 67th Mechd Brig (AFU) near Kleshcheyevka (DPR).





The enemy has lost up to 175 UKR personnel, as well as 3 armoured fight vehics & 2 motor vehicles during the day. In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artill syst, 2 Akatsiya self-propelled artill systs, 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, 1 D-30 howitzer & 1 U.S-made M119 gun were hit.





▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOFs supported by ground-attack aircraft, helicopters & artill inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 23rd mechd, 58th motorised infantry & 128th territorial DEF brigs near Sladkoye, Nikolskoye & Urozhaynoye (DPR).





Enemy losses were up to 160 UKR servicemen, 2 armd fight vehics, 3 motor vehics & 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst.





▫️ Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian GOFs supported by aviation & artill struck clusters of manpower of the AFU 33th Mechd Brig near Rabotino (Zaporozhye reg).





The enemy's losses amounted to 60 troops, 2 motor vehics, as well as 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs.





▫️ Kherson direction, Russian troops, artill fire, & air strikes defeated the enemy near Chervony Mayak (Kherson reg). The enemy's losses in manpower amounted to up to 65 troops killed & wounded. In addition, 2 motor vehics & 1 Gvozdika SP artill syst were hit.





▫️ Op'l-Tactical & Army Aviation, UAVs, Missile Troops & Artill of the GOFs of the AFs of the RU Federation hit command & observation posts of the AFU 67th mechd, 100th territorial DEF & 12th special forces brigs near Serebryanka (DPR), as well as ammo & armament depots, manpower & military hardware in 121 areas.





▫️ AD units shot down 1 UKR Su-25 aircraft near Vesyolaya Gora (DPR). Moreover, 1 HIMARS MLRS projectile & 1 HARM anti-radiation missile manufd in the USA were intercepted.

◽️ In addition, 27 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down close to Verkhnekamenka, Mankovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka and Soledar (Donetsk People's Republic).

📊 In total, 550 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,568 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,870 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,188 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,268 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 16,011 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.