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ARCHBISHOP VIGANO EXPOSING COVID TYRANNY
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312 views • September 16, 2021
1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZXyHqMed3ehL/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/k4HEYAi
"We are at war, a war that is not openly declared, that is not fought with conventional weapons, but a war all the same...It is an epochal war that is a prelude to the end times and the great apostasy spoken of in sacred scripture."
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/k4HEYAi
"We are at war, a war that is not openly declared, that is not fought with conventional weapons, but a war all the same...It is an epochal war that is a prelude to the end times and the great apostasy spoken of in sacred scripture."
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