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Huston ER Nurse Says No To CoVId-vax
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190 views • June 10, 2021
Huston ER Nurse Says No To Cov-vax and explains why..
She's been seeing all the adver reactions beng brough to the ER.
Video found at:
Infowars / The American Journal w/ Harrison Smith
Jumped to 5m40s
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c245731414c27bb2b15fcb
She's been seeing all the adver reactions beng brough to the ER.
Video found at:
Infowars / The American Journal w/ Harrison Smith
Jumped to 5m40s
https://banned.video/watch?id=60c245731414c27bb2b15fcb
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