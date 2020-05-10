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Eutelsat tv13 promo video 1995
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9 views • May 10, 2020
Promo film Eutelsat tv13 hotbird op 13 graden oost.
Datum van opname: omstreeks 1995
Bron: Pal Vhs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_Bird#Hot_Bird_1
Hot Bird
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Hot Bird is a group of satellites operated by Eutelsat, located at 13°E over the Equator (orbital position) and with a transmitting footprint over Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
Only digital radio and television channels are transmitted by the Hot Bird constellation, both free-to-air and encrypted. In addition there are a few interactive and IP services. The satellites currently operate at 13° East and are numbered 13B, 13C and 13D.
Datum van opname: omstreeks 1995
Bron: Pal Vhs
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hot_Bird#Hot_Bird_1
Hot Bird
From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia
Hot Bird is a group of satellites operated by Eutelsat, located at 13°E over the Equator (orbital position) and with a transmitting footprint over Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.
Only digital radio and television channels are transmitted by the Hot Bird constellation, both free-to-air and encrypted. In addition there are a few interactive and IP services. The satellites currently operate at 13° East and are numbered 13B, 13C and 13D.
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