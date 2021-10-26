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Food Is Going To Be Your Problem! WtF's Evening Report 10-26-2021
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101 views • October 26, 2021
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History tells the tale of where we are going. Will you fall on the right side of it? Tyrants have always used food to murder millions so to think this time will be different is foolish. Yes the way they are getting to it may seem different but it is coming regardless so be prepared!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/10/25/cdc-director-unvaccinated-police-government-workers-to-be-sent-for-education-and-counseling/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62627
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/supply-chain-everything-is-fine/
History tells the tale of where we are going. Will you fall on the right side of it? Tyrants have always used food to murder millions so to think this time will be different is foolish. Yes the way they are getting to it may seem different but it is coming regardless so be prepared!
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
BuyMeACoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/WakingtheFuture
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/10/25/cdc-director-unvaccinated-police-government-workers-to-be-sent-for-education-and-counseling/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62627
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/supply-chain-everything-is-fine/
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