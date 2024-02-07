Create New Account
Tucker Carlson caught INVADING Russia to interview Putin! Neocons CRY! _ Redacted w Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Mirrored Content  

Tucker Carlson just sat down for an hour long interview with Russian President Putin in Moscow. Neoconservatives and liberal media are in full melt down mode calling for Carlson to be held outside the U.S. "until we can figure out what is going on."

Keywords
interviewvladimir putinrussiatucker carlsonmainstream media

