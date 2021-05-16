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Excellent Video from 7+ months ago. Completely confirms All my perspectives
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190 views • May 16, 2021
I wish i knew when it, in fact came out! Definitely a victim of confirmation bias, but I don't care. Its one of many corroborations to the Germ Theory is a Scam/5G 60 Gz Millimeter waves kill people, Koch's postulates is valid/vaccines are death theory. Lol. If that's a theory. Its defiantly my perspective on the real facts of current circumstances anyway. Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/ https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/ https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/ https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/ https://greatawakening.world/deepstate1 An excellent summary of exactly why and how our medical establishment is so ineffective, bloated and corrupt. Pulled right from The FALL OF THE CABAL "Learn how Our Medical establishment was taken over and weaponized against us" https://www.brighteon.com/dd081968-b4ab-4b25-ac3f-84f8651cdd4e https://www.roxytube.com/v/6M4St9 Viruses don't make you sick, most energy is already free, 5G is killing everyone, they installed 5g emitters near every school as soon as lockdowns started! https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1213736064180535296?referrer=shane_st_pierre Andrew Kaufman M.D. - The Rooster in the River of Rats - Koch's Postulates https://youtu.be/IoywNPXANi4 9 Five G - (2019 Documentary) https://www.roxytube.com/v/IwA5o8 https://justpaste.it/Nature_of_5G https://jpst.it/2qFWX https://youtu.be/yNBYF2ry6lc No one should ever take a Vaccine. The history and the data is a lie. See the real story progress from the first ever vaccine, and be astonished http://www.dissolvingillusions.com/chapters/ https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223506682208952320?referrer=shane_st_pierre DR. FAUCI & THE FAST-EMERGING https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223477015206957056?referrer=shane_st_pierre Sad Truth: Vaccines are very dangerous completely unnecessary toxin they force into our bodies. See the real story from the 1st vaccine: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1223504747259076608?referrer=shane_st_pierre Recent Important Updates DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - BRIEFS NURSES ON THE GREAT DECEPTION "Ongoing Global Catastrophe of Unmitigated/Uncountable Proportions" ****Expect 60%-80% of anyone who allowed this Injection to be HOSPITALIZED or DIE This Fall!*** https://www.roxytube.com/v/rhJXXb https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1237060809131724800?referrer=shane_st_pierre Paraphrased notes for Q&A -Are "injected" people dangerous to the "uninjected"? YES -HOW? They shed infectious exosomes generated by the Spike Protein that can be transmitted through close proximity and most frequently via skin to skin contact. -Does the "injection" affect Fertility? Absolutely. Proven. Can also be transmitted sexually! -If my spouse got the "injection" , how long do I have to avoid them? UNKOWN. Current thinking is Indefinitely. -How long will "injected"s produce the Spike Protein? UNKNOWN, only study suggests FOREVER. It also replicates and mutates within you. ________________ My Links: [E-Mail] [email protected] [E-Mail] [email protected] [Minds} (My Preferred) https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/ [RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86 [Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f [Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/ [Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs [OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre [Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx [Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre [Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/ Stores (Doesnt sell anything, gets around AI for sheeple herding) [Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321 [Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst [Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86 [WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre [RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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