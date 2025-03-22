❗️‘The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire during which time we discuss a PERMANENT ceasefire’ – Special Envoy Witkoff, Tucker Carlson, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️‘The ultimate goal is a 30-day ceasefire during which time we discuss a PERMANENT ceasefire’ – Special Envoy Witkoff
US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff highlighted the importance of the recently achieved partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure, (which Ukraine constantly and brazenly violates).
The special envoy announced “reinstituting the Black Sea moratorium on maritime hits,” explaining that Russia and Ukraine will refrain from attacking each other’s naval units—while conveniently omitting the fact that Ukraine has NO FLEET whatsoever.