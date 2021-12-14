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It's an Illusion - John Harris
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40 views • December 14, 2021
A great introduction and overview of the treason & fraud that Corporate Governments have committed on it's people. UK based, but all the implications, principles and learnings 100% relate to the people of Australia.
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