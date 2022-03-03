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Convoy 2022 - New Zealand - 24th Feb Reinforcements arrive
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70 views • March 03, 2022
Reinforcements for the peaceful protest outside NZ parliament arrive in the middle of the night. Protesters used initiative to move huge concrete blocks that the police had placed on the street to block new convoys arriving.
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