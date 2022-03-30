Hunter Biden Invested & Raised Millions for Ukrainian Bio-Lab and Secured U.S. Military Contracts

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Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop confirm that he not only invested $500,000 into a bio-lab company based in Ukraine, but raised nearly $30 million dollars for that lab and secured U.S. Department of Defense contracts while his father was Vice President of the United States.
SEE PART TWO - https://www.brighteon.com/a9d9cd2d-8596-432c-a3fa-6d9f8232b838