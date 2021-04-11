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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Deuteronomy 6:4-7, 20210411
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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60 views • April 11, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, April 11, 2021: Deuteronomy 6:4-7

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood and sacrificial Passover Lamb of Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the King of Glory, the Prince of Peace, and our Emmanuel, our GOD who is always with us!

Thank You, Heavenly Father for Your Holy Spirit’s fruit of obedient fear and love for You, my EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, and the essence of all Your statutes and commandments that I declare:

4 “Hear, O Christian: the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, our JEHOVAH EL-SHADDAI, the LORD is the One and only Savior!

5 I shall love You, the LORD my GOD with all my heart, with all my soul, with all my strength, and with all my mind.

6 And these Scriptures which You, Holy Father have commanded me and reminded me today shall be in my heart.

7 I shall teach them diligently to my children, and shall talk of them when I sit in my house, when I walk by the way, when I ride in a vehicle, when I lie down, when I rise up, when I text or call them over the phone, or Facetime, Whatsup, MS Teams, Skype, or Zoom them.

Thank You, Glorious Father, for empowering me to teach my children with the spiritual path to Eternal Life. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Deuteronomy 6:4-7 personalized NKJV)

* * * *

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Keywords
healthfeareternal lifegodgracesalvationwisdomblessingholygoodrighteouspromiselong lifefear of the lordfavorbeginning of wisdomhonor your father and motherchildren obey your parentsteach your children
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