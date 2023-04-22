Mindset 1- What it is and why it is important.

Mindset- What it is and why it is important. Our mindset determines our mental attitude, our outlook, and, ultimately, our behavior. https://youtu.be/4e0vQLiqYDo Our mindset determines our mental attitude, our outlook, and, ultimately, our behavior. Our mindset is a collection of perceptions and paints our worldview in 3D reality although. It’s a set of beliefs that we have about ourselves and the world around us, which were formed as a result of our experiences. https://youtu.be/4e0vQLiqYDo We’ve been hearing quite a bit about mindset lately. For a lot of us it started a while back as a means to bring awareness to the ill-effects of negative thoughts. For more of us, there’s been an understanding that we need to guard our heart because from it flow the issues of life; meaning we are careful about what we allow in. That’s because… through our thoughts… we enter into emotion. And, depending on the frequency of our thoughts…. their energy, good-bad, high-low… they can lead to joy or depression and everything in between. Awareness of this is very reason others in ONPASSIVE have also talked about mindset. It’s because we know the right mindset leads to right living which leads to joy, fulfillment, and ultimately, to the lifting of humanity. And that’s a path we want to be on. Our mindset determines our mental attitude, our outlook, and, ultimately, our behavior. Our mindset is a collection of perceptions and paints our worldview in 3D reality although. It’s a set of beliefs that we have about ourselves and the world around us, which were formed as a result of our experiences. But still, those things we believe are filled with all sorts of mythical fancies, prejudices, misconceptions, resentments, biases, memories of pleasures and hurts, and all the daily, habitual methods we use to cope with the ups-and-downs of life that we all face. Paradoxically, our beliefs govern those experiences we live out… relationships, happiness… misery. Yeah, it’s even responsible for what we consider “bad.” Things like sickness, disease, accidents… nothing happens by chance. Our belief system draws to us every success and failure we experience. Everything is woven into the fabric of life from threads of personal consciousness; our thoughts, expectations, life-beliefs, ideas of fate and spirituality… everything. And we bring it all to us wrapped in life experiences rooted in the thought process.

