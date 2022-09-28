Quo Vadis





Sep 24, 2022 In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for September 23, 2022:





Dear People of God:





I PROTECT YOU BY DIVINE ORDER WITH MY HEAVENLY LEGIONS, WHICH ARE ALL ON EARTH.





Each human creature is the joy or pain of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





That is the consciousness to which every human creature is called. Analyze the work and action, ask yourselves if they are the happiness or the pain of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





This war is spiritual, it is not in vain, it is for the souls because the Devil continually tempts them to fall and thus be a cause of pain for Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





They well know that, as part of humanity, they are in serious danger of being part of the Third World War and they must be aware of this so that they change from the language they use, the expressions and gestures to the personal relationship with the Trinity.





Sacrosanct, with Our Queen and Mother, with her Companions on the Way, her Guardian Angels and with her brothers. All of this tilts the balance for or against the good.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THIS IS THE MOMENT IN WHICH THE WAR PASSES FROM WORDS to DEEDS AND THE SUFFERING of HUMANITY BEGINS WITH VEHEMENCE.





The Earth shakes with force, the core of the Earth is magnetized by the sun star that hits it with its solar flares.





From the center of the Earth comes out through the volcanoes what the Earth contains in its interior and the great volcanoes cause unexpected eruptions.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





How many innocents are ready to die in war forced by those who lead them!





How many human creatures will go from possessing material possessions to being nomads, moving from country to country so as not to fall prey to war!





How many leave their countries not to be active participants in an army!





It is the madness of the human creature with ambition for power that leads man to act immediately.





I hear in Heaven:





“WELL, WELL, WELL TO THE ONE who RAISES HIS HAND FIRST to GIVE THE ORDER, AND THAT NUCLEAR ENERGY IS USED, it WOULD BE BETTER FOR THAT MAN NOT to HAVE BEEN BORN”.





They will see a celestial body burn in the sky and approach the Earth.





Resist, children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, resist.





Stay tuned without despair.





THE KING OF HEAVEN AND EARTH GIVES YOU HIS PROTECTION AND THAT OF HIS BLESSED MOTHER TOGETHER WITH THE CHOIRS of Angels.





Forward, without going back!





Hope and Faith in the Divine Word do not allow you to falter.





Without fear, without rushing, continue with firm Faith in the power of the Holy Trinity.





Be good creatures.





AS CHIEF OF THE HEAVENLY ARMIES, I BLESS THOSE who TAKE THIS CALL SERIOUSLY.





I PROMISE YOU THE PERMANENCE OF ONE OF MY ANGELS WITH YOU FOR THE CRUCIAL MOMENTS.





I bless you with My Sword so that the human will does not lead you to fall into evil.





I bless you children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN.

HAIL MARY MOST PURE, CONCEIVED WITHOUT SIN!





The following is COMMENTARY on the message BY LUZ DE MARÍA:





Brothers and sisters:





We gratefully receive the words of our beloved Saint Michael the Archangel, who has told me that our Blessed Mother has dressed in mourning.





But he has mentioned to me that this color of Our Blessed Mother's attire may not only be due to acts of war, but also to the lack of Faith of the People of God to remain calm.





Saint Michael the Archangel with the Sword raised from him gives us strength, which symbolizes how the force of good is known, and the greatest thing: the power of God over Satan.





Brothers, let us not decay, but rather walk within the Column in March, following the footsteps of Our Lord Jesus Christ.





Let's remember brothers and sisters:





"If God is with us, who can be against us?" (Romans 8: 31)





Amen, amen, amen.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSMFrV5eY9M



