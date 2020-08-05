© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What young Americans need to know [Argentina]
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • August 05, 2020
Welcome to AugusTV!
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Important advice about what young Americans need to know. Today we are talking about the reality of Argentina, how come a big country that is so similar to the USA and used to be even more rich than the USA became a poor and underdeveloped nation in few decades.
The poverty crisis in Argentina is extreme. The government estimates more than a full third of the population is living below the poverty line, and 20% live on less than two dollars per day. Poverty in Argentina means that 11% of people are estimated to be unable to meet basic food needs, and the poverty crisis hits minority groups the hardest.
Those that live in the mountainous regions of the northwest have poverty rates of over 50%, and those residing in the rain forest regions of the northeast are even higher, at over 60%. Women and children are disproportionately affected as well, with poverty rates roughly twice that of the national average.
The causes of poverty in Argentina are systemic and deeply rooted in the history of the country. The late 1980s and early 90s marked when the Argentine economic system collapsed due to inflation rates of nearly 20,000%. No system has seemed to work properly since then, with severe economic recessions occurring in 2002 and 2016.
Inflation and Poverty in Argentina
Currently, inflation rates hover around 40 percent, which is one of the most significant causes of poverty in Argentina. Industries nationwide have been hobbled, and Argentinian exports have gotten reduced. Additionally, due to high inflation, both foreign investors and domestic consumers have little confidence in the potential of their purchasing power.
Argentina is an Australia frozen in time, with the standard of living of the 1950s and a level of aspirations stimulated by international developments. The better-off sector of the population fights to maintain its position, in a gruesome zero-sum game, developing in the process aggressive habits and adversary patterns of political action. One of the means of maintaining its standard of living is pushing down that of the lower strata, thus increasing inequality and marginalization. The cycle of prosperity and decay in that country is starting to look frightfully similar to that of Spain in past centuries, though of course for very different reasons. Let us hope it will take less time to revert the trend.
An Agriculturally Rich Urban Country
It is easier to determine the reasons for Argentina's success than for its decay. With
so much almost empty land to occupy, it would have been strange indeed if it had not
become, as it did, the granary of the world. The problem started when it had to confront the
challenge of industrialization, but during the era of prosperity there were already a couple of traits which differentiated Argentina from other settler nations. One of them, quite wellknown, is the extreme concentration of land ownership, which throttled the development of a strong rural middle class. Admittedly, that rural (and small-town) middle class was and still is quite bulky by Third World or Latin American standards, but falls far short from the weight its counterparts have in such settler societies as Australia or Canada. The other sign of danger which might have been observed during Argentina's heyday was the very large proportion of foreigners among the bourgeoisie and the skilled workers, of whom they formed almost two thirds of the total. As they did not take up citizenship, the two most strategic social classes in any process of economic growth and institutional consolidation became in practice disenfranchised.
Argentinization: There is a relatively common idea that the future of America (and other parts of the West) will roughly follow that of Brazil, hence the term "Brazilification," which is often heard. This essentially means that racial divisions will be replaced by subtle and imperceptible racial gradations, enabling the nation to avoid group polarization and retain a sense of loose unity. Even though the idea of "Brazilification" exists, it is, at least to some degree, mythical, serving to hide Brazil's very real ethnic divisions.
America attaining the idealized state of non-divisive racial gradation denoted by the word, seems unlikely, because America’s racial divisions are deeply ingrained and heavily politicized. The main racial division – Black vs. White – has also become a template for further anti-White racial divisions: Hispanic vs. White, Jewish vs. White, and Asians vs. White.
These divisions are likely to remain, but rather than Whites becoming a impotent minority, and losing power, a more likely outcome is that White identity will retain its dominance and high status, while losing some of its purity. This is more or less what happened in Argentina, and the reason why the "Argentina is White" meme has such power to amuse.
contact here: [email protected]
contribute here: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/getYourQuoteNow
Important advice about what young Americans need to know. Today we are talking about the reality of Argentina, how come a big country that is so similar to the USA and used to be even more rich than the USA became a poor and underdeveloped nation in few decades.
The poverty crisis in Argentina is extreme. The government estimates more than a full third of the population is living below the poverty line, and 20% live on less than two dollars per day. Poverty in Argentina means that 11% of people are estimated to be unable to meet basic food needs, and the poverty crisis hits minority groups the hardest.
Those that live in the mountainous regions of the northwest have poverty rates of over 50%, and those residing in the rain forest regions of the northeast are even higher, at over 60%. Women and children are disproportionately affected as well, with poverty rates roughly twice that of the national average.
The causes of poverty in Argentina are systemic and deeply rooted in the history of the country. The late 1980s and early 90s marked when the Argentine economic system collapsed due to inflation rates of nearly 20,000%. No system has seemed to work properly since then, with severe economic recessions occurring in 2002 and 2016.
Inflation and Poverty in Argentina
Currently, inflation rates hover around 40 percent, which is one of the most significant causes of poverty in Argentina. Industries nationwide have been hobbled, and Argentinian exports have gotten reduced. Additionally, due to high inflation, both foreign investors and domestic consumers have little confidence in the potential of their purchasing power.
Argentina is an Australia frozen in time, with the standard of living of the 1950s and a level of aspirations stimulated by international developments. The better-off sector of the population fights to maintain its position, in a gruesome zero-sum game, developing in the process aggressive habits and adversary patterns of political action. One of the means of maintaining its standard of living is pushing down that of the lower strata, thus increasing inequality and marginalization. The cycle of prosperity and decay in that country is starting to look frightfully similar to that of Spain in past centuries, though of course for very different reasons. Let us hope it will take less time to revert the trend.
An Agriculturally Rich Urban Country
It is easier to determine the reasons for Argentina's success than for its decay. With
so much almost empty land to occupy, it would have been strange indeed if it had not
become, as it did, the granary of the world. The problem started when it had to confront the
challenge of industrialization, but during the era of prosperity there were already a couple of traits which differentiated Argentina from other settler nations. One of them, quite wellknown, is the extreme concentration of land ownership, which throttled the development of a strong rural middle class. Admittedly, that rural (and small-town) middle class was and still is quite bulky by Third World or Latin American standards, but falls far short from the weight its counterparts have in such settler societies as Australia or Canada. The other sign of danger which might have been observed during Argentina's heyday was the very large proportion of foreigners among the bourgeoisie and the skilled workers, of whom they formed almost two thirds of the total. As they did not take up citizenship, the two most strategic social classes in any process of economic growth and institutional consolidation became in practice disenfranchised.
Argentinization: There is a relatively common idea that the future of America (and other parts of the West) will roughly follow that of Brazil, hence the term "Brazilification," which is often heard. This essentially means that racial divisions will be replaced by subtle and imperceptible racial gradations, enabling the nation to avoid group polarization and retain a sense of loose unity. Even though the idea of "Brazilification" exists, it is, at least to some degree, mythical, serving to hide Brazil's very real ethnic divisions.
America attaining the idealized state of non-divisive racial gradation denoted by the word, seems unlikely, because America’s racial divisions are deeply ingrained and heavily politicized. The main racial division – Black vs. White – has also become a template for further anti-White racial divisions: Hispanic vs. White, Jewish vs. White, and Asians vs. White.
These divisions are likely to remain, but rather than Whites becoming a impotent minority, and losing power, a more likely outcome is that White identity will retain its dominance and high status, while losing some of its purity. This is more or less what happened in Argentina, and the reason why the "Argentina is White" meme has such power to amuse.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.