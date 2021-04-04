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** CANCEL CULTURE IS POLITICAL TERRORISM ** - Globalist Deep State Woke Mob Attacks Big Dog Ranch Rescue Charity - Tucker/ Simmons - 02/Apr/2021
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30 views • April 04, 2021
** Lauree Simmons: “Big Dog Ranch Rescue” Founder
** HUFFPO TARGETS BIG DOG RANCH RECUE CHARITY
** SHAMELESS HUFFPO SLAMS CHARITY FOR LARA TRUMP TIES
** Cancel Culture Isn’t a WMD: It’s Political Terror
- Washington Standard,, Daniel Greenfield - 03/Apr/2021
- Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cancel-culture-isnt-a-wmd-its-political-terror/
-- There are only a tiny handful of writers working in the media worth following. That wasn’t always the case, but the media has consolidated into a political narrative bloc churning out clickbait aimed at the choir which means that, even aside from its politics, it has no room for anything interesting.
Neither does its core audience.
Most of the handful of interesting writers in the media have moved to Substack or are in the process of doing so.
But at the Washington Post there’s Megan McArdle who’s the only sane liberal at a paper populated by clickbait hysterics like Jennifer Rubin worth reading. Not always, but this column is a reminder of why.
…many moderates have tried to fight runaway cancellations on the left by personally demonstrating the merits of tolerance, and forgiveness. More and more, however, seem to be giving up on that strategy. Instead, I’m hearing an argument previously confined to the harder right: The madness will not end until they are as afraid as we are…
So for every Kevin Williamson there must be a Will Wilkinson; for every James Bennet, a Hemal Jhaveri. It’s the social-commentary equivalent of mutually assured destruction, or MAD….
The Cold War was a standoff among a handful of armed countries where launch decisions were controlled by a small few. That select group could, and did, talk to each other to manage tensions and de-escalate crises. Cancel culture, by contrast, is like an arms race in which everyone, everywhere, has their finger on the launch button at all times…
Cont'd
** HUFFPO TARGETS BIG DOG RANCH RECUE CHARITY
** SHAMELESS HUFFPO SLAMS CHARITY FOR LARA TRUMP TIES
** Cancel Culture Isn’t a WMD: It’s Political Terror
- Washington Standard,, Daniel Greenfield - 03/Apr/2021
- Article: https://thewashingtonstandard.com/cancel-culture-isnt-a-wmd-its-political-terror/
-- There are only a tiny handful of writers working in the media worth following. That wasn’t always the case, but the media has consolidated into a political narrative bloc churning out clickbait aimed at the choir which means that, even aside from its politics, it has no room for anything interesting.
Neither does its core audience.
Most of the handful of interesting writers in the media have moved to Substack or are in the process of doing so.
But at the Washington Post there’s Megan McArdle who’s the only sane liberal at a paper populated by clickbait hysterics like Jennifer Rubin worth reading. Not always, but this column is a reminder of why.
…many moderates have tried to fight runaway cancellations on the left by personally demonstrating the merits of tolerance, and forgiveness. More and more, however, seem to be giving up on that strategy. Instead, I’m hearing an argument previously confined to the harder right: The madness will not end until they are as afraid as we are…
So for every Kevin Williamson there must be a Will Wilkinson; for every James Bennet, a Hemal Jhaveri. It’s the social-commentary equivalent of mutually assured destruction, or MAD….
The Cold War was a standoff among a handful of armed countries where launch decisions were controlled by a small few. That select group could, and did, talk to each other to manage tensions and de-escalate crises. Cancel culture, by contrast, is like an arms race in which everyone, everywhere, has their finger on the launch button at all times…
Cont'd
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