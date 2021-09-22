© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Joseph Watson: Bill Gates in AWKWARD Interview about Jeffrey Epstein
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
203 views • September 22, 2021
(Sept 21, 2021) Bill Gates squirmed his way through an awkward PBS interview after being asked about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. He looked like a surprised little kid with his hand caught in the cookie jar.
Gates oddly appeared to be insistent on making the point that "Epstein was dead".
https://summit.news/2021/09/22/bill-gates-in-awkward-interview-about-jeffrey-epstein/
Gates oddly appeared to be insistent on making the point that "Epstein was dead".
https://summit.news/2021/09/22/bill-gates-in-awkward-interview-about-jeffrey-epstein/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.