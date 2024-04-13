Allegedly a new salvo of missiles fired from Iran.
More than a hundred drones launched by Iran have been intercepted outside the borders of Israel, Israeli media report, citing sources.
The Israeli army confirmed that it detected missile launches from Iran towards Israeli territory.
Explosions reported in Jerusalem!Boo Hoo! Israel plans to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Iran's attack.
