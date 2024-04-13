Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Allegedly a New Salvo of Missiles Fired from Iran
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1021 Subscribers
92 views
Published Yesterday

Allegedly a new salvo of missiles fired from Iran.

More than a hundred drones launched by Iran have been intercepted outside the borders of Israel, Israeli media report, citing sources.

The Israeli army confirmed that it detected missile launches from Iran towards Israeli territory.

Explosions reported in Jerusalem!Boo Hoo!  Israel plans to request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Iran's attack.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket