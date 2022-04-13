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Volunteer Vladimir told about Conditions of Refugees at Kantemirovka Checkpoint in Voronezh Region, Ukraine. ENGLISH. 041322
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100 views • April 13, 2022
Volunteer Vladimir told about Conditions of Refugees at Kantemirovka Checkpoint in Voronezh Region, Ukraine.
"...We have a temporary accommodation point here, something like a transshipment base, we provide primary assistance there. This is where the information about refugees destinations is collected or whether they have nowhere to go at all, we also keep a record on this. This information is sent to higher authorities and they make a decision on short or long term accommodation. We assure everyone they can get help in Russia, all possible assistance will surely be provided."
▫️Volunteer Vladimir told about conditions of refugees at Kantemirovka checkpoint in Voronezh Region.
"...We have a temporary accommodation point here, something like a transshipment base, we provide primary assistance there. This is where the information about refugees destinations is collected or whether they have nowhere to go at all, we also keep a record on this. This information is sent to higher authorities and they make a decision on short or long term accommodation. We assure everyone they can get help in Russia, all possible assistance will surely be provided."
▫️Volunteer Vladimir told about conditions of refugees at Kantemirovka checkpoint in Voronezh Region.
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