Trump, Mike Johnson: Biden Wasn't President Last 4 Years. Jesuits In US Congress Follow Pope's Lead
SavingHealthMinistries
36 followers
410 views • 3 months ago

President Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson stated, “Biden Wasn’t Running the Country” while commenting on the Biden Cover-Up during an interview with Bari Weiss on the The Free Press. The Moment Speaker Mike Johnson Knew Biden Wasn't "In Charge" Anymore. Trump signed dozens of Executive Orders including on on birthright citizenship affecting many who crossed the border illegally as immigrants. Trump also signed executive orders on protections for federal workers. The Trump Administration Embraces Heritage Foundation Policy Recommendations. One year after taking office, President Donald Trump and his administration have embraced nearly two-thirds of the policy recommendations from The Heritage Foundation’s “Mandate for Leadership.” 'Cowboy Catholic' leads Heritage Foundation plans for 2nd Trump term. Kevin Roberts took over as president of tiny Wyoming Catholic College in 2013. Project 2025 and Kevin Roberts has the roadmap for a second Trump term. Heritage Foundation is on a mission to align the right behind Trumpism, and has a plan in place to overturn the American government as it exists if Trump returns to power. Project 2025's Kevin Roberts and his association with the secretive far-right Catholic group Opus Dei. Pope Francis is the first Jesuit pope. The Pope is a member of the Society of Jesus, a secret order within Catholicism with sworn secrecy under the Jesuit Oath.


 Donald Trump Basically Reads From Project 2025 in 1st Speech as President


The “Mandate for Leadership” series includes five individual publications, totaling approximately 334 unique policy recommendations. Analysis completed by Heritage determined that 64 percent of the policy prescriptions were included in Trump’s budget, implemented through regulatory guidance, or under consideration for action in accordance with The Heritage Foundation’s original proposals.


MAUREEN CALLAHAN: The terrifying scandal is that Biden was NEVER president. The full truth about the cover-up, Bad Doctor Jill and all the enemies within must be exposed. Joe Biden Not in Charge, Advisers Running 'Shadow Presidency'—DNC member. President Joe Biden is not fully in charge of the country due to cognitive decline, and a "shadow presidency" is controlling him, a Democratic National Committee member has said. Lies about Biden's age, health during his presidency is a 'scandal of epic proportions,' Scott Jennings says

Multiple news outlets are reporting about Biden's health in the waning days of his presidency


Lindy Li, a member of the DNC's National Finance Committee, expressed her concerns about the mental acuity of the 82-year-old president in an interview on NewsNation on Sunday.


The result of a Sunday Law will be the 7 Judgments that will fall on 1 day which will foreshadow the 7 Last plagues that will fall in 1 year. The Dark Day, Blood Moon, China-Russia Invasion, Tampa Bay Tsunami, Deadly Earthquake, collapse of Communist China, Wormwood Asteroid, Statue of Disobedience like Lot's Wife, Close of Probation for Seventh Day Adventists, and the revelation of who Elijah is. The Sunday Rest Law is Satan's counterfeit for the true Sabbath which is Saturday.


darkday.us


