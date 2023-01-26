https://gettr.com/post/p263al2430b
1/22/2023 【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The intel released by the Whistleblowers’ Movement is accurate and priceless. A certain country hired six Chinese translators to help its Secretary of Defense keep track of everything exposed by the Whistleblowers’ Movement!
#WhistleblowersMovement #McCarthy #Taiwan #TSMC
1/22/2023 【2023春节大直播】: 爆料革命的情报准确且价值连城，某国专门雇了六个中文翻译帮助国防部长跟踪所有爆料革命的信息！
#爆料革命 #麦卡锡 #台湾 #台积电
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.