The Exodus on 9/23-24-2025 is 2-3 days from Today 9/21/2025. 4 Real Good video Messages to Hear & Share. Click the links at the description & comments.

9/23 Rapture? - Feast of Trumpets 2025 - Return of the King?

Our Final Mission Before Home

The Great Escape 923 + Joshua’s Awesome Victory 2025, Plus A Dream & More Evidence For A 923 Flight

Real Good Words of Truth to share. Is66:2 Which of them shall I then regard? Even him that is of a lowly troubled spirit / & standeth in awe of my words.

1 Corinthians 15:1-4 is The LIFE SAVING Gospel Eternal Life in Heaven Promise of Jesus Christ that freely justifies all who believe with a stedfast faith in Jesus Christ / from the Holy Bible New Testament 1534 Translated by Brother William Tyndale

Brethren as pertain to The Gospel which I preached unto you, which ye have also accepted, and in the which ye continue, by which also ye are saved: I do you to wit, after what manner I preached unto you if ye keep it, except ye have believe in vain

For first of all I delivered unto you that which I received, How that Christ died for our sins, agreeing to the scriptures: and that He was buried, and that He arose again the third day according to the scriptures:

and that He was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve. After that he was seen of more then five hundred brethren at once: of which many remain unto this day, and many are fallen a sleep. After that appeared he to James, then to all the Apostles.

And last of all He was seen of me, as of one that was born out of due time.

(faith, love, works)

By faith are we never wth out love & good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love & works are under the law which requireth perfection, & the ground and fountain of the heart, & damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy & favour, & whatsoever is contained in the promises.

The law & the gospel are two keys. The law is the key that shutteth up all men under condemnation, & the gospel is the key which opens the door & lets them out.

Brother William Tyndale To the Reader 1534.

Give diligence, reader (I exhort thee) that thou come with a pure mind, and, as the Scripture saith, with a single eye, unto the words of health and of eternal life, by the which (if we repent and believe them) we are born anew, created afresh, and enjoy the fruits of the blood of Christ. Which blood crieth not for vengeance, as the blood of Abel, but hath purchased life, love, favour, grace, blessing, and whatsoever is promised in the Scriptures, to them that believe and obey God, and stondeth between us and wrath, vengeance, curse, and whatsoever the Scripture threateneth against the unbelievers and disobedient, which resist, and consent not in their hearts to the law of God, that it is right, holy, just, and ought so to be.

Mark the plain and manifest places of the Scriptures, and in doubtful places see thou add no interpretation contrary to them; but (as Paul saith) let all be conformable and agreeing to the faith.

Note the difference of the Law and of the Gospel.

The one asketh and requireth, the other pardoneth and forgiveth. The one threateneth, the other promiseth all good things to them that set their trust in Christ only. The gospel signifieth glad tidings, and is nothing but the promises of good things. All is not gospell that is written in the gospell book: for if the law were away, thou couldest not know what the gospell meant, even as thou couldest not see pardon, favour, and grace except the law rebuked thee, and declared unto thee thy sin, misdeed, and trespass.

Repent and believe the gospell, as saith Christ in the first of Mark. Apply alway the Law to thy deeds, whether thou find lust (1) in the bottom of thine heart to the law-ward, and so shalt thou no doubt repent, and feel in thyself a certain sorrow, pain, and grief to thine heart, because thou canst not with full lust do the deeds of the law. Apply the gospell that is to say the promises unto the deserving of Christ, and to the mercy of God and his trouth, and so shalt thou not despair, but shall feel God as a kind and a merciful father. And his spirit shall dwell in thee, and shall be strong in thee, and the promises shall be given thee at the last (though not by and by, lest thou shouldest forget thyself, and be negligent) and all threatenings shall be forgiven thee for Christ's blood's sake to whom commit thyself altogether without respect either of thy good deeds or of thy bad.

(1) "Lust" here is used in a good sense: eagerness to obey.

Psalm 32 Repent.