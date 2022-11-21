Going for some hardcore stemcellproduction activation treatment

Because I am still suffering some minor attacks of erythromelalgia, another fast will speed up the healing journey (as every fast has gotten me closer to health).

This hard dry fast for a couple of days will speed up the autophagy process of faulty weak cells (as only strong cells withstand dehydration) and new stemcellproduction once the refeeding starts.

I will do an update upon my return.

I wish everyone a good week 😘🙏🌻