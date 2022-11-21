Create New Account
Going for some hardcore stemcellproduction activation treatment
Karine Savard
Published 7 days ago

Because I am still suffering some minor attacks of erythromelalgia, another fast will speed up the healing journey (as every fast has gotten me closer to health). 

This hard dry fast for a couple of days will speed up the autophagy process of faulty weak cells (as only strong cells withstand dehydration) and new stemcellproduction once the refeeding starts.

I will do an update upon my return.

 I wish everyone a good week 😘🙏🌻

