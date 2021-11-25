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Special Assignment: The War on Humanity — Biomedical tyranny across the globe
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10 views • November 25, 2021
In one year's time, governments around the world abandoned democracy and embraced the tyranny established by a cabal of media talking heads, unhinged science bureaucrats and greedy pharmaceutical executives. But humanity is fighting back — and not a minute too soon. This could be the final battle.
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