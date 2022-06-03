RT Film Crew Caught Under Fire today at the Entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the Shells Hit the Escort Car. 060322

The car was smoking... Fuck they blew up or what?!"



Footage of the RT film crew getting under fire today at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells hit the escort car 5-10 meters in front of the film crew, a group of journalists from Reuters was driving in it. After hitting the hood, the car caught fire.



According to RT correspondent Zhdanov, the workers from Reuters are "almost all right. One has a broken arm, the other has a hole in the leg. They are moving to Luhansk under their own power." He also stated that the APU was intentionally beaten, correcting the fire from the UAV and seeing that the vehicles were civilians.