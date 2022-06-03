© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT Film Crew Caught Under Fire today at the Entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the Shells Hit the Escort Car. 060322
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • June 03, 2022
The car was smoking... Fuck they blew up or what?!"
Footage of the RT film crew getting under fire today at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells hit the escort car 5-10 meters in front of the film crew, a group of journalists from Reuters was driving in it. After hitting the hood, the car caught fire.
According to RT correspondent Zhdanov, the workers from Reuters are "almost all right. One has a broken arm, the other has a hole in the leg. They are moving to Luhansk under their own power." He also stated that the APU was intentionally beaten, correcting the fire from the UAV and seeing that the vehicles were civilians.
Footage of the RT film crew getting under fire today at the entrance to Severodonetsk. One of the shells hit the escort car 5-10 meters in front of the film crew, a group of journalists from Reuters was driving in it. After hitting the hood, the car caught fire.
According to RT correspondent Zhdanov, the workers from Reuters are "almost all right. One has a broken arm, the other has a hole in the leg. They are moving to Luhansk under their own power." He also stated that the APU was intentionally beaten, correcting the fire from the UAV and seeing that the vehicles were civilians.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.