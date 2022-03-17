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If You're Anti Russia Arrest The Clintons, Incompetence Is Normal & Hubs Burning Mean No Supplies
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170 views • March 17, 2022
People Are Switching Their IRA's To Gold & Silver In Record Numbers, For Free & No Penalty - https://aimlessnews.com/GoldcoIRA/bri
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
If you're anti-russia, then arrest the clintons - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/15/anti-russia-then-arrest-the-clintons/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zelensky thanks Zuckerberg for spreading propaganda - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/15/president-zelensky-just-thanked-zuckerberg-for-helping-him-spread-propaganda/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The threat of losing your job to get vaxxed was part of the plan - https://dcdirtylaundry.com/former-nih-head-frances-collins-touts-using-threat-of-unemployment-to-push-covid-vaccine-compliance-leaked-recording-reveals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they will extend all emergency orders - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-pandemic-cdc-could-lose-data-access/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof hospitals were incentivized for your death - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/ivermectin-works?ref_src=aimlessnews
Incompetence of display, charges dropped because prosecutors a drunk - https://ktar.com/story/4948643/sheriff-paul-penzone-says-no-excuses-after-maricopa-county-forced-to-drop-180-cases/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of incompetence, here's Biden - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1504167589760704527?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is South Dakota asking the feds permission for anything - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/national-park-service-denies-south-dakota-mount-rushmore-independence-day-fireworks?ref_src=aimlessnews
The cheaters don't like paper ballots only - https://www.8newsnow.com/news/politics/without-evidence-of-fraud-nye-county-commissioners-vote-to-consider-all-paper-hand-counted-elections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is one big scam for the top members - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10617379/BLM-leader-founder-anti-violence-nonprofit-indicted-using-donations-meals-trips.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla owners upsetting the dems - https://trendingpolitics.com/womens-tweet-about-her-tesla-electric-car-goes-viral-dems-not-happy-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Asians in NYC lining up to buy pepper spray - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/incredible-scene-in-chinatown-hundreds-of-asians-line-up-to-buy-pepper-spray/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A lot of distribution centers catching fire lately - https://fox59.com/indiana-news/walmart-distribution-center-catches-fire-near-indianapolis-airport/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lefty logic - https://twitter.com/DaveDownshift/status/1503378878626205700?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dukes of Hazzard practice - https://twitter.com/trabreee/status/1503845912266825739?ref_src=aimlessnews
Carjacking, I don't think so - https://twitter.com/WarPath2pt0/status/1503722788556873731?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1504051755524321283?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song- We Didn't Start The Fire - https://greatawakening.win/p/142BJfjUXv/red-pill--compilation-of-freemas/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
If you're anti-russia, then arrest the clintons - https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/03/15/anti-russia-then-arrest-the-clintons/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Zelensky thanks Zuckerberg for spreading propaganda - https://en-volve.com/2022/03/15/president-zelensky-just-thanked-zuckerberg-for-helping-him-spread-propaganda/?ref_src=aimlessnews
The threat of losing your job to get vaxxed was part of the plan - https://dcdirtylaundry.com/former-nih-head-frances-collins-touts-using-threat-of-unemployment-to-push-covid-vaccine-compliance-leaked-recording-reveals/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here's why they will extend all emergency orders - https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-pandemic-cdc-could-lose-data-access/?ref_src=aimlessnews
More proof hospitals were incentivized for your death - https://emeralddb3.substack.com/p/ivermectin-works?ref_src=aimlessnews
Incompetence of display, charges dropped because prosecutors a drunk - https://ktar.com/story/4948643/sheriff-paul-penzone-says-no-excuses-after-maricopa-county-forced-to-drop-180-cases/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Speaking of incompetence, here's Biden - https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1504167589760704527?ref_src=aimlessnews
Why is South Dakota asking the feds permission for anything - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/national-park-service-denies-south-dakota-mount-rushmore-independence-day-fireworks?ref_src=aimlessnews
The cheaters don't like paper ballots only - https://www.8newsnow.com/news/politics/without-evidence-of-fraud-nye-county-commissioners-vote-to-consider-all-paper-hand-counted-elections/?ref_src=aimlessnews
BLM is one big scam for the top members - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10617379/BLM-leader-founder-anti-violence-nonprofit-indicted-using-donations-meals-trips.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Tesla owners upsetting the dems - https://trendingpolitics.com/womens-tweet-about-her-tesla-electric-car-goes-viral-dems-not-happy-ethom/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Asians in NYC lining up to buy pepper spray - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/incredible-scene-in-chinatown-hundreds-of-asians-line-up-to-buy-pepper-spray/?ref_src=aimlessnews
A lot of distribution centers catching fire lately - https://fox59.com/indiana-news/walmart-distribution-center-catches-fire-near-indianapolis-airport/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Lefty logic - https://twitter.com/DaveDownshift/status/1503378878626205700?ref_src=aimlessnews
Dukes of Hazzard practice - https://twitter.com/trabreee/status/1503845912266825739?ref_src=aimlessnews
Carjacking, I don't think so - https://twitter.com/WarPath2pt0/status/1503722788556873731?ref_src=aimlessnews
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1504051755524321283?ref_src=aimlessnews
Song- We Didn't Start The Fire - https://greatawakening.win/p/142BJfjUXv/red-pill--compilation-of-freemas/c/?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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