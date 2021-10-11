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Armenia PM Pashinyan is Soros puppet [Chinese subtitle] 2018天鵝絨革命後上台的亞美尼亞總理帕辛揚是索羅斯傀儡
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4 views • October 11, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sonbT7i-vM 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLAp67doif8
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sonbT7i-vM 、 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLAp67doif8
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