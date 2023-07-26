Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Abandoned American Infantry fighting vehicles M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA with Dynamic Protection 'BRAT' - Orekhov direction
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
940 Subscribers
130 views
Published Yesterday

Abandoned American infantry fighting vehicles M2A2 Bradley ODS-SA with dynamic protection BRAT in the Orekhov direction. Behind is an abandoned captured T-72B3, previously captured from the RF Armed Forces. The result of the work of the 70th regiment of the 42nd motorized rifle division.

--

Orekhovo Sector, Zaporozhye Front

@ZA_FROHT on the attack on Rabotino as of 12:00 Local

➡️21 tanks, 10 BMPs, and 1 armored personnel carrier have been destroyed.

➡️A group of Ukrainian militants has been captured.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket