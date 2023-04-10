In a video titled "How we'll live in 2030: Will there come a time when we never need to leave the house?", the Telegraph primes the normies for life in their new "smart" open air prison cities, as intended by the UN's 2030 agenda. All presented as a wonderful utopian paradise, of course.
Source @WideAwakeMedia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.