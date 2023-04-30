https://gettr.com/post/p2fsa8l0fbb
4/29/2023【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao advises our fellow fighters inside Communist China to put their safety first. They can share with us the CCP’s internal intelligence only if there is no risk and they have channels.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
4/29/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥建议墙内战友把安全放在第一位。在无风险的情况下，如果战友们有渠道，是可以向我们传递中共的内部信息的。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
