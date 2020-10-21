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Estreno!! Man made survival en Español! 🚨pasarás hambruna?🚨si te preparas no!
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63 views • October 21, 2020
en este primer video de Man Made Survival Show en Espanol hablamos de lo que esta pasando en el mundo mas como prepararte para que no subras lo que pasa.
Bienvenidos al Man Made Survival Show, estamos estrenando el show en Espanol.
My nombre es Jose Prado, y es un gran paso para mi, aunque es un show de noticias, les estoy tratando de dar la informacion y COMO PREPARARSE, para evitar calumbrias.
El enfoque de esta compania es para poder estar al tanto y planear para como sobresalir y estar bien en un tiempo de crisis, ya sea natural o hecha por el hombre.
Asi que si tienen alguna pregunta sobre el show dejenla en los comentarios y yo les contesto.
Siempre Listos!
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Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Bienvenidos al Man Made Survival Show, estamos estrenando el show en Espanol.
My nombre es Jose Prado, y es un gran paso para mi, aunque es un show de noticias, les estoy tratando de dar la informacion y COMO PREPARARSE, para evitar calumbrias.
El enfoque de esta compania es para poder estar al tanto y planear para como sobresalir y estar bien en un tiempo de crisis, ya sea natural o hecha por el hombre.
Asi que si tienen alguna pregunta sobre el show dejenla en los comentarios y yo les contesto.
Siempre Listos!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Get your Green Medicine Encyclopedia today and use code MANMADESURVIVAL for a $40 discount.
https://www.greenmedicineencyclopedia.com/
------------------------------------------------------
Store:
https://manmadesurvivalstore.com
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://YouTube.com/manmadesurvival?sub_confirmation=1
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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