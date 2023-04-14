@TuckerCarlson Asks, What Will They Say Now That We Know the Truth About War in Ukraine?
"Fourteen months in, they are simultaneously telling you that Ukraine's victory is inevitable ... but at the same time, you need to send tens or hundreds of billions of dollars more in advanced weapons systems to Ukraine to keep them from losing. What will they say now that we know the truth and that we know that they lied to us? Not just the US government, but the US news media."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1646680314956095490
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.