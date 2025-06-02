BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Starmer declares the UK is shifting to “war fighting readiness"
133 views • 20 hours ago

UK PM Keir Starmer says Britain is moving to ‘war fighting readiness’

‘We are threatened by states with advanced military forces’

Maybe start with “keeping the lights on and heating the elderly” readiness first?

Adding: 

U.S. Pulls Troops and Equipment from Key Ukraine Aid Hub in Poland

The United States is withdrawing military personnel and equipment from the Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in southeastern Poland—formerly the main logistics hub for arming Ukraine—according to a statement from U.S. European and African Command.

American forces had been operating out of the Jasionka airport since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, managing shipments of weapons and supplies into Ukraine. That role is now being handed over to Poland and NATO.

