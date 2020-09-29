The China Virus

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I'm taking a brief hiatus from my SHTF series to talk about how China is a virus to the world! They are the biggest enemy we face. Dr. Li-Ming Yan, a chinese virologist has said the Covid Pandemic could have been avoided if they would have let the world know about it instead of covering it up. I break that down as well as several other ways that China is a virus to the world. How is this will all play out I don't know but China will have to be taken out one way or another. They have already committed an act of war against the world, how long are we going to let them get away with it?